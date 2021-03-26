Accessibility links
The News Roundup For March 26, 2021 : 1A President Biden is pushing Congress to pass comprehensive gun control legislation after two mass shootings in under a week, while the Senate debates voting rights measures.

Meanwhile, COVID-19 cases are on the rise again, worldwide, while AstraZeneca faces questions about efficacy and the side effects of its vaccine. And how did a cargo ship end up stuck in the Suez canal and why is it causing headaches around the globe?

We talk about these top stories and more.

A giant container ship ran aground in the Suez Canal after a gust of wind blew it off course, the vessel's operator said, bringing marine traffic to a halt along one of the world's busiest trade routes.

A giant container ship ran aground in the Suez Canal after a gust of wind blew it off course, the vessel's operator said, bringing marine traffic to a halt along one of the world's busiest trade routes.

President Biden is pushing Congress to pass comprehensive gun control legislation after two mass shootings left more than 10 people dead in under a week. We know the names of the victims and the gunman in the Boulder attack, but not the motive.

The Senate debated legislation that would defend against efforts to roll back access to the ballot at the state level, and the Biden administration sets new goals for COVID-19 vaccinations.

Meanwhile, COVID-19 cases are on the rise again around the world. Brazil's daily death toll tops 3,000 for the first time. And AstraZeneca faces more questions about side effects and efficacy.

And why is a massive container ship causing headaches in the Suez Canal – and far beyond?

Leigh Paterson, David Gura, Maggie Fox and Anita Kumar joined us to discuss the top domestic headlines this week.

Jennifer Williams, David Rennie and Vivian Salama joined our panel for the global edition of the News Roundup.

Like what you hear? Find more of our programs online.