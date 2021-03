Satellite Launched On Mission To Remove Space Trash NPR's Scott Simon speaks to Jason Forshaw, an aerospace engineer at Astroscale, about ELSA-d, a machine used to clean up junk in space.

Satellite Launched On Mission To Remove Space Trash Space Satellite Launched On Mission To Remove Space Trash Satellite Launched On Mission To Remove Space Trash Audio will be available later today. NPR's Scott Simon speaks to Jason Forshaw, an aerospace engineer at Astroscale, about ELSA-d, a machine used to clean up junk in space. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor