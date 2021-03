Northeast Kansas City Newspaper Publishes Blank Front Page As Message In Trying Times The blank front page of Wednesday's issue of the Northeast News was a warning sign to the community about what might come if it ceased publication. The newspaper is in dire financial straits.

Northeast Kansas City Newspaper Publishes Blank Front Page As Message In Trying Times Media Northeast Kansas City Newspaper Publishes Blank Front Page As Message In Trying Times Northeast Kansas City Newspaper Publishes Blank Front Page As Message In Trying Times Audio will be available later today. The blank front page of Wednesday's issue of the Northeast News was a warning sign to the community about what might come if it ceased publication. The newspaper is in dire financial straits. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor