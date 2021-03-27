Panel Questions

PETER SAGAL, HOST:

OK, panel. It is time for you to answer some questions about this week's news. Helen, scientists have found a new effect of environmental degradation. Pollution may be shrinking what?

HELEN HONG: My first thought - and I don't know if it's NPR-friendly. I'm going to say guys'...

(SOUNDBITE OF CLOCK STRIKING)

SAGAL: That's exactly what the answer is.

(SOUNDBITE OF BELL)

HONG: What?

SAGAL: Congratulations.

(SOUNDBITE OF APPLAUSE SOUND EFFECT)

HONG: What?

SAGAL: A new book by an environmental scientist says not just that sperm counts are falling because of pollution - we knew that - but the delivery equipment is now shrinking to fit. A particular kind of plastic can cause smaller genitals in animals and humans. And it's everywhere.

HONG: Oh, great.

SAGAL: So now do you care about the environment, men? Now do you care?

HONG: Yeah.

ALONZO BODDEN: (Laughter).

HONG: If anything is to get men to start recycling, this should be it.

SAGAL: Well, they thought that this would get people, men finally excited. But then, of course, the men realized this does not act on extant equipment, but it only affects development in newborns. And all the men realized if they just wait long enough, they can finally truthfully claim to be average.

BODDEN: Generation X, Generation Y, Generation Z, Generation hey, shorty.

(SOUNDBITE OF ELTON JOHN SONG, "TINY DANCER")

SAGAL: Coming up, we finally head back to the office. It's our Bluff The Listener game. Call 1-888-WAIT-WAIT to play. We'll be back in a minute with more of WAIT WAIT... DON'T TELL ME from NPR.

Copyright © 2021 NPR. All rights reserved. Visit our website terms of use and permissions pages at www.npr.org for further information.

NPR transcripts are created on a rush deadline by Verb8tm, Inc., an NPR contractor, and produced using a proprietary transcription process developed with NPR. This text may not be in its final form and may be updated or revised in the future. Accuracy and availability may vary. The authoritative record of NPR’s programming is the audio record.