Predictions

Our panelists predict how they'll finally get that cargo ship out of the Suez Canal.

PETER SAGAL, HOST:

Now, panel, how are they finally going to free that boat from the Suez Canal? Roxanne Roberts.

ROXANNE ROBERTS: It's simple. Just add cold water - shrinkage.

(SOUNDBITE OF APPLAUSE SOUND EFFECT)

SAGAL: Alonzo Bodden.

ALONZO BODDEN: Someone's going to buy the boat on Amazon, and they will deliver it.

(SOUNDBITE OF APPLAUSE SOUND EFFECT)

SAGAL: And Helen Hong.

HELEN HONG: Have they tried prune juice or Metamucil?

(SOUNDBITE OF APPLAUSE SOUND EFFECT)

BILL KURTIS: Well, if they do, we're going to ask you about it on WAIT WAIT... DON'T TELL ME.

SAGAL: Thank you, Bill Kurtis.

(SOUNDBITE OF APPLAUSE SOUND EFFECT)

SAGAL: Thanks, also, to Roxanne Roberts, Alonzo Bodden and Helen Hong. Thanks to all of you for listening. I'm Peter Sagal. I can see clearly now. The rain is gone. And we'll see you next week.

(SOUNDBITE OF MUSIC)

SAGAL: This is NPR.

