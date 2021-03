Salvage Teams Race To Reopen Blocked Suez Canal A massive container ship that has blocked the Suez Canal for six days has been partially freed. Traffic has not yet resumed in the canal, which is among the world's most important waterways.

Salvage Teams Race To Reopen Blocked Suez Canal

A massive container ship that has blocked the Suez Canal for six days has been partially freed. Traffic has not yet resumed in the canal, which is among the world's most important waterways.