French Monastery Turns To The Web To Alleviate Cheese Surplus

The Cîteaux Abbey sells its raw-milk soft cheeses to restaurants and visitors, but the pandemic left the monks with about 3 tons to sell. They are working with an Internet startup to get it sold.

NOEL KING, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Noel King. A French monastery is having a cheese emergency. The Citeaux Abbey sells raw milk cheeses to restaurants and visitors, but the pandemic left the monks with about 3 tons on hand. We tried explaining to our cows that they needed to produce less milk, Brother Jean-Claude, the head of the monastery's marketing, told The Guardian, but they don't seem to have understood. So the monks are working with an Internet start-up to get it sold. It's MORNING EDITION.

Copyright © 2021 NPR. All rights reserved. Visit our website terms of use and permissions pages at www.npr.org for further information.

NPR transcripts are created on a rush deadline by Verb8tm, Inc., an NPR contractor, and produced using a proprietary transcription process developed with NPR. This text may not be in its final form and may be updated or revised in the future. Accuracy and availability may vary. The authoritative record of NPR’s programming is the audio record.