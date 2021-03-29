4 Countries Dominate Doses As Pressure Grows For Global Vaccine Solutions

Enlarge this image toggle caption Andrew Caballero-Reynolds/AFP via Getty Images Andrew Caballero-Reynolds/AFP via Getty Images

More than half of worldwide vaccine doses have been administered in just four countries — India, China, the U.K. and the U.S. That kind of inequity will "extend the pandemic, globally," says Tom Bollyky, director of the Global Health program at the Council on Foreign Relations.



NPR's Tamara Keith reports on the growing pressure for the Biden administration to step up its vaccine diplomacy.



NPR's Lauren Frayer tours the largest vaccine factory in the world's top vaccine producing-country, India — a country poised for an even bigger role in global vaccine distribution. You can see photos and more from her report on the Serum Institute of India here.



Additional reporting in this episode from NPR's Jason Beaubien.



In participating regions, you'll also hear from local journalists about what's happening in your community.



Email us at considerthis@npr.org.

This episode was produced by Brent Baughman. It was edited by Lee Hale with help from Nishant Dahiya, Joe Neel and Wynne Davis. Our executive producer is Cara Tallo.