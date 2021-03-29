What Does Intersectionality Mean?

Enlarge this image toggle caption Monica Schipper/Getty Images for The New York Women's Foundation Monica Schipper/Getty Images for The New York Women's Foundation

The Atlanta spa shootings brought attention to a long history of hate against Asians and Asian Americans. But the shootings were also a tragedy at the intersection of gender, race and class. The horror of the event struck a chord for many people belonging to different demographic groups.

Intersectionality is something we hear a lot in reference to stories about politics, lifestyle, tragedy and more. Roughly defined, it's a term that describes the relationships between social categories and the people and concepts that can fall into more than one.



We talk about this phenomenon with the scholar who coined the term, Kimberlé Crenshaw. Treva Lindsey and Juliana Hu Pegues also joined the conversation.

Like what you hear? Find more of our programs online.