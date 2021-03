Researchers Are One Step Closer To Redefining The Second Researchers with the Boulder Atomic Clock Optical Network Collaboration are one step closer to replacing the current atomic clock and officially redefining the second.

Researchers Are One Step Closer To Redefining The Second Science Researchers Are One Step Closer To Redefining The Second Researchers Are One Step Closer To Redefining The Second Audio will be available later today. Researchers with the Boulder Atomic Clock Optical Network Collaboration are one step closer to replacing the current atomic clock and officially redefining the second. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor