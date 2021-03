New York Lawmakers Are Expected To Legal Recreational Marijuana Lawmakers in New York are expected to vote on Tuesday on whether to legalize recreational marijuana. Critics have their concerns including traffic safety.

New York Lawmakers Are Expected To Legal Recreational Marijuana National New York Lawmakers Are Expected To Legal Recreational Marijuana New York Lawmakers Are Expected To Legal Recreational Marijuana Audio will be available later today. Lawmakers in New York are expected to vote on Tuesday on whether to legalize recreational marijuana. Critics have their concerns including traffic safety. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor