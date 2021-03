New Anti-Trans Legislation Passed By Arkansas Senate The Arkansas Senate passed a bill that would bar access to trans healthcare for minors. NPR's Ailsa Chang talks with journalist Katelyn Burns about the wave of anti-trans legislation around the U.S.

