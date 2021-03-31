3 Rare Australian Beetles Named After Pokémon

The two researchers who discovered the beetles decided to name them after three extremely rare Pokémon from the popular series: Articuno, Zapdos and Moltres.

(SOUNDBITE OF "POKEMON" THEME SONG)

NOEL KING, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Noel King. Pokemon are real - that is, if you discover rare beetles and need names for them. A pair of researchers found some bugs in Australia and named them after legendary Pokemon Articuno, Zapdos and Moltres. These bugs look nothing like their namesakes, and the researchers get that. But they hope that connecting them to rare Pokemon will raise awareness for conserving biodiversity, which means maybe you shouldn't try to catch 'em all. It's MORNING EDITION.

Copyright © 2021 NPR. All rights reserved. Visit our website terms of use and permissions pages at www.npr.org for further information.

NPR transcripts are created on a rush deadline by Verb8tm, Inc., an NPR contractor, and produced using a proprietary transcription process developed with NPR. This text may not be in its final form and may be updated or revised in the future. Accuracy and availability may vary. The authoritative record of NPR’s programming is the audio record.