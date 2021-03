Health Experts Worry As Coronavirus Cases Rise At Troubling Rate NPR's Rachel Martin talks to Dr. Celine Gounder, who was on the Biden Coronavirus Transition Advisory Board, about the race to get Americans vaccinated as COVID-19 cases increase.

Health Experts Worry As Coronavirus Cases Rise At Troubling Rate Health Health Experts Worry As Coronavirus Cases Rise At Troubling Rate Health Experts Worry As Coronavirus Cases Rise At Troubling Rate Audio will be available later today. NPR's Rachel Martin talks to Dr. Celine Gounder, who was on the Biden Coronavirus Transition Advisory Board, about the race to get Americans vaccinated as COVID-19 cases increase. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor