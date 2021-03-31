Akron Plans 'Devo Day' For April 1. Is It An April Fools' Joke?

Word spread that the Ohio city's mayor would declare April 1 "Devo Day" to gin up support for the band which is nominated for the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame. The mayor's office hasn't commented.

(SOUNDBITE OF DEVO SONG, "WHIP IT")

RACHEL MARTIN, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Rachel Martin. The city of Akron knows how to celebrate their own. The band Devo hails from Akron, and they're nominated for the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame. Articles started spreading online, saying the mayor was going to declare April 1 Devo Day in order to gin up support for the band. When journalists with the Akron Beacon Journal reached out to the mayor's office to confirm the story, the staff didn't know what they were talking about. Devo Day for fools? Maybe. It's MORNING EDITION.

Copyright © 2021 NPR. All rights reserved. Visit our website terms of use and permissions pages at www.npr.org for further information.

NPR transcripts are created on a rush deadline by Verb8tm, Inc., an NPR contractor, and produced using a proprietary transcription process developed with NPR. This text may not be in its final form and may be updated or revised in the future. Accuracy and availability may vary. The authoritative record of NPR’s programming is the audio record.