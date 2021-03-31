How I Built Resilience: Kara Goldin of Hint

Enlarge this image NPR NPR

After giving up diet soda, Kara Goldin started adding fresh fruit to her drinking water to make it more fun.

This inspired her to create Hint water, a line of unsweetened flavored water beverages that are now available in over 30,000 stores nationwide.

Kara shares how sales have almost doubled as Hint invested in e-commerce during the pandemic, and offers her advice for entrepreneurs trying to break into saturated market spaces like the beverage industry.

These conversations are excerpts from our How I Built Resilience series, where Guy talks online with founders and entrepreneurs about how they're navigating turbulent times.