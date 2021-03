Bonobos Offer Clues To Why Humans Evolved To Value Niceness Humans evolved to be nice — at least sometimes. The trait has helped us succeed as a species. But how did it happen? A look at some peace-loving apes in Democratic Republic of the Congo offers clues.

Bonobos Offer Clues To Why Humans Evolved To Value Niceness Science Bonobos Offer Clues To Why Humans Evolved To Value Niceness Bonobos Offer Clues To Why Humans Evolved To Value Niceness Audio will be available later today. Humans evolved to be nice — at least sometimes. The trait has helped us succeed as a species. But how did it happen? A look at some peace-loving apes in Democratic Republic of the Congo offers clues. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor