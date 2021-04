London's Historic Hammersmith Bridge Is At Risk Of Falling Down Sunday's Oxford and Cambridge boat race won't be held on the River Thames for the first time since WWII. The Hammersmith Bridge is in danger of falling into the waterway where the race passes through.

