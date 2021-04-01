Mother Bear Tries To Get Her Cubs Safely Across The Street

In Connecticut, a bear tried to get her pack of cubs to follow her across the street. The cubs, however, seemed to want to do anything except the thing she was trying to get them to do.

RACHEL MARTIN, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Rachel Martin. Seems no matter the species, children can be a handful. At least that's what a mother bear in Connecticut was learning this week. She tried to get her pack of cubs to follow her across the street, and those babes seemed to want to do anything except the thing she was trying to get them to do. The Winchester Police Department posted a video of it.

(SOUNDBITE OF VIDEO)

UNIDENTIFIED PERSON: I never related more to a bear.

MARTIN: So true, so very true. It's MORNING EDITION.

