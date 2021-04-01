Is 'Diversity And Inclusion' Far From Its Roots? And What's An NFT?

The last year or so has been full of headlines about racial reckonings. Corporations and entire industries have dealt very publicly with racism and sexual harassment. It's led to a lot of staff shakeups—and growth in one particular industry: diversity, equity and inclusion, also know as DEI. Sam talks to Kim Tran, an anti-racist author and consultant, about her article in Harper's Bazaar on how the diversity, equity and inclusion industry has strayed from its movement roots.

Plus, what is an NFT? And why are people buying them? And what are they again? Sam breaks it all down with tech reporters Bobby Allyn and Erin Griffith to explain the phenomenon of the non-fungible token — and whether it can last.

