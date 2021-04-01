Accessibility links
Vaccination Nation: The Kids Will Be Alright : 1A More than a dozen states are opening up COVID-19 vaccine eligibility to all adults this week. Meanwhile, Pfizer's vaccine has been deemed safe for kids.

We answer your questions about vaccines and the pandemic.

Vaccination Nation: The Kids Will Be Alright

A healthcare worker passes out water to people waiting in the observation area after receiving a dose of a COVID-19 vaccine at a vaccination clinic hosted by Providence St. Mary Medical Center in Apple Valley, California. Mario Tama/Getty Images hide caption

More than a dozen states are opening up COVID-19 vaccine eligibility to all adults this week. And President Biden gave a hopeful glimpse into the future, saying that 90 percent of adults will be eligible for vaccines by mid-April.

In vaccine news that may ease tension for parents and teachers, Pfizer's vaccine has now been deemed safe for kids aged 12 to 15.

But some states are faring better in vaccine rollout than others. And young, unvaccinated spring breakers are in part causing new surges of COVID-19.

Dr. Angela Rasmussen and Dr. Lena Wen join us for the conversation and help answer your questions about the COVID-19 Vaccine and the pandemic.