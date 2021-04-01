Vaccination Nation: The Kids Will Be Alright

More than a dozen states are opening up COVID-19 vaccine eligibility to all adults this week. And President Biden gave a hopeful glimpse into the future, saying that 90 percent of adults will be eligible for vaccines by mid-April.

In vaccine news that may ease tension for parents and teachers, Pfizer's vaccine has now been deemed safe for kids aged 12 to 15.

But some states are faring better in vaccine rollout than others. And young, unvaccinated spring breakers are in part causing new surges of COVID-19.

Dr. Angela Rasmussen and Dr. Lena Wen join us for the conversation and help answer your questions about the COVID-19 Vaccine and the pandemic.