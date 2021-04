Hedge Fund Alden Global Capital Poised To Acquire Tribune Publishing The hedge fund Alden Global Capital is poised to acquire full control of Tribune Publishing. It already owns nearly 200 papers around the country. Those who have worked for the company say: beware.

Hedge Fund Alden Global Capital Poised To Acquire Tribune Publishing Media Hedge Fund Alden Global Capital Poised To Acquire Tribune Publishing Hedge Fund Alden Global Capital Poised To Acquire Tribune Publishing Audio will be available later today. The hedge fund Alden Global Capital is poised to acquire full control of Tribune Publishing. It already owns nearly 200 papers around the country. Those who have worked for the company say: beware. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor