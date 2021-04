Major League Baseball Is Back — Mostly It's opening day for Major League Baseball and it's the first time in a year that fans can catch a regular season game. But because of COVID-19, most stadiums won't be filled anywhere near capacity.

Major League Baseball Is Back — Mostly Sports Major League Baseball Is Back — Mostly Major League Baseball Is Back — Mostly Audio will be available later today. It's opening day for Major League Baseball and it's the first time in a year that fans can catch a regular season game. But because of COVID-19, most stadiums won't be filled anywhere near capacity. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor