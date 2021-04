How A Game Of Spades Can Keep Traditions Alive And Seniors Sharp During The Pandemic Most families have a tradition of some sort when everyone gathers — and have had to get creative to keep them going in the pandemic. In the South, that tradition often involves a game of spades.

How A Game Of Spades Can Keep Traditions Alive And Seniors Sharp During The Pandemic Family How A Game Of Spades Can Keep Traditions Alive And Seniors Sharp During The Pandemic How A Game Of Spades Can Keep Traditions Alive And Seniors Sharp During The Pandemic Audio will be available later today. Most families have a tradition of some sort when everyone gathers — and have had to get creative to keep them going in the pandemic. In the South, that tradition often involves a game of spades. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor