Michelle Obama Virtually Revisits UK School

When she was the First Lady, Michelle Obama visited two all-girls schools in the UK. She's kept in touch since leaving the White House.

(SOUNDBITE OF MUSIC)

UNIDENTIFIED PERSON: Hello, Mrs. Obama.

KING: This is a Zoom call between schoolgirls and the former first lady Michelle Obama. As first lady, Obama visited two all-girls schools in the U.K. And when she left the White House, they kept in touch. Even though it wasn't in person, this meeting was still a success.

(SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING)

MICHELLE OBAMA: You all give me hope because listening to how resilient and determined you've been, that's what I see everywhere I go around the world.

