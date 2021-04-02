'Fresh Prince' & 'Saturday Night Live' Stars; Plus Demi Adejuyigbe And Jen Spyra : Ask Me Another Comedians Demi Adejuyigbe and Gabriel Gundacker rise to the top as they answer trivia questions about bread. Star of The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air and host of America's Funniest Home Videos Alfonso Ribeiro talks about his Broadway days, epic fails, and the origins of the iconic Carlton dance. Alex Moffat (Saturday Night Live) and Jen Spyra (Big Time, The Late Show with Stephen Colbert) learn about vampires and baby animals.