Accessibility links
'Fresh Prince' & 'Saturday Night Live' Stars; Plus Demi Adejuyigbe And Jen Spyra : Ask Me Another Comedians Demi Adejuyigbe and Gabriel Gundacker rise to the top as they answer trivia questions about bread. Star of The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air and host of America's Funniest Home Videos Alfonso Ribeiro talks about his Broadway days, epic fails, and the origins of the iconic Carlton dance. Alex Moffat (Saturday Night Live) and Jen Spyra (Big Time, The Late Show with Stephen Colbert) learn about vampires and baby animals.
NPR logo

Alfonso Ribeiro: Jokes About Butts And Mild Transgressions

Listen · 52:23
  • Download
  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/983786617/983789889" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">
Alfonso Ribeiro: Jokes About Butts And Mild Transgressions

Ask Me Another

Alfonso Ribeiro: Jokes About Butts And Mild Transgressions

Alfonso Ribeiro: Jokes About Butts And Mild Transgressions

Listen · 52:23
  • Download
  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/983786617/983789889" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">

Comedians Demi Adejuyigbe and Gabriel Gundacker rise to the top as they answer trivia questions about bread. Star of The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air and host of America's Funniest Home Videos Alfonso Ribeiro talks about his Broadway days, epic fails, and the origins of the iconic Carlton dance. Alex Moffat (Saturday Night Live) and Jen Spyra (Big Time, The Late Show with Stephen Colbert) learn about vampires and baby animals.

Enlarge this image

Alfonso Ribeiro Craig Sjodin/ABC hide caption

toggle caption
Craig Sjodin/ABC

Alfonso Ribeiro

Craig Sjodin/ABC