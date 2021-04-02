The News Roundup For April 2, 2021

As spring breakers flock to the nation's beaches, surges of COVID-19 have been recorded around the country and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention issues new travel guidelines.

The murder trial of former Minneapolis Police officer Derek Chauvin trial started this week. Chauvin stands accused of killing George Floyd last May.

It's been a consequential week in politics for transgender Americans. The Pentagon reversed a transgender military ban, while Arkansas became the first state to ban doctors from providing gender-affirming medical care to trans youth.

Meanwhile, Europe is having a tough time navigating the third wave of the pandemic. France announced a three-week closure of its schools.

Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro fired his defense minister during a cabinet shake-up. Now, speculation is rampant that Bolsonaro's relationship with the military has soured.

The U.S. State Department published a human rights report calling out China for committing "genocide" against Uighur Muslims. The report also highlighted Syria's and Russia's treatment of Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny.

Lauren Weber, Ron Elving and Eugene Scott discussed domestic headlines with us.

Nina-Maria Potts, Nancy Youssef and Ravi Agrawal helped us break down the week's biggest international stories.