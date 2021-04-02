Accessibility links
The News Roundup For April 2, 2021 : 1A COVID-19 surges are reappearing around the country after spring breakers flocked to the nation's beaches. The CDC also issues new travel guidelines.

The murder trial of former Minneapolis Police officer Derek Chauvin, accused of killing George Floyd by kneeling on his neck, started this week.

Worldwide, Europe is having a tough time navigating the third wave of the pandemic with France announcing a three-week closure of its schools. And the U.S. State Department published a human rights report, specifically pointing out China and Russia for violations.

We discuss all these headlines and more during the News Roundup.

1A

A portrait of George Floyd stands outside Dogwood Coffee in Minneapolis, Minnesota. Stephen Maturen/Getty Images hide caption

Stephen Maturen/Getty Images

A portrait of George Floyd stands outside Dogwood Coffee in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

Stephen Maturen/Getty Images

As spring breakers flock to the nation's beaches, surges of COVID-19 have been recorded around the country and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention issues new travel guidelines.

The murder trial of former Minneapolis Police officer Derek Chauvin trial started this week. Chauvin stands accused of killing George Floyd last May.

It's been a consequential week in politics for transgender Americans. The Pentagon reversed a transgender military ban, while Arkansas became the first state to ban doctors from providing gender-affirming medical care to trans youth.

Meanwhile, Europe is having a tough time navigating the third wave of the pandemic. France announced a three-week closure of its schools.

Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro fired his defense minister during a cabinet shake-up. Now, speculation is rampant that Bolsonaro's relationship with the military has soured.

The U.S. State Department published a human rights report calling out China for committing "genocide" against Uighur Muslims. The report also highlighted Syria's and Russia's treatment of Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny.

Lauren Weber, Ron Elving and Eugene Scott discussed domestic headlines with us.

Nina-Maria Potts, Nancy Youssef and Ravi Agrawal helped us break down the week's biggest international stories.