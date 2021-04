The Power Corporations Have In Changing Laws NPR's Audie Cornish speaks with Ciara Torres-Spelliscy, a professor of law at Stetson University, about the influence corporations have on changing laws.

The Power Corporations Have In Changing Laws Law The Power Corporations Have In Changing Laws The Power Corporations Have In Changing Laws Audio will be available later today. NPR's Audie Cornish speaks with Ciara Torres-Spelliscy, a professor of law at Stetson University, about the influence corporations have on changing laws. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor