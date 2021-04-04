NCAA Women's Final: Stanford Are Champions With Victory Over Arizona

Stanford defeated Arizona Sunday night 54-53 in the women's NCAA finals, securing their third-ever championship title. The Cardinal's victory in San Antonio gives the Pac-12 its first national women's championship since Stanford last won in 1992.

It was the first time two teams from the Pac-12 faced off for a national title in the NCAA women's tournament.

Stanford was out of the gate with a dominant start, leading Arizona 16-8 by the end of the opening quarter — but Arizona's defense early on kept Stanford from running away with the game.

In an impressive run, Arizona tightened that gap in the second quarter, weathering an unsteady start and a flurry of missed shots. Part of that shakiness came from the Wildcats' star player, Aari McDonald, who scored just five points in the first half despite accounting for nearly a third of her team's total points over the season.

But Stanford was able to push back ahead, ending the second quarter with an 11-3 run to take the lead 31-24 by the end of the first half. That lead came in spite of 10 turnovers from the Cardinal.

Stanford was the first NCAA basketball champion to be crowned in two years, since last year's tournament was canceled in March 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

It's been a particularly difficult year for college sports as student athletes have often had to balance virtual classes with the health risks of in-person practice and games. And teams endured hundreds of postponed or canceled games during the regular season.

The NCAA has also come under fire from critics who have pointed out inequities between men's and women's March Madness facilities.