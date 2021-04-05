1st Broadway Performance Held Since Pandemic Closed Shows

Over the weekend, 150 people gathered at the St. James Theatre. Everyone was masked, distanced and virus tested. Tony award winners Nathan Lane and Savion Glover performed for front-line workers.

NOEL KING, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Noel King. Broadway is back - or at least it was for 36 minutes, which is not nothing. Theaters have been closed in New York for more than a year, but over the weekend, 150 people gathered at the St. James Theatre. Everyone was masked, distanced and virus tested. Tony Award winners Nathan Lane and Savion Glover performed for front-line workers, a small but significant step for an industry missed by so many. It's MORNING EDITION.

Copyright © 2021 NPR. All rights reserved. Visit our website terms of use and permissions pages at www.npr.org for further information.

NPR transcripts are created on a rush deadline by Verb8tm, Inc., an NPR contractor, and produced using a proprietary transcription process developed with NPR. This text may not be in its final form and may be updated or revised in the future. Accuracy and availability may vary. The authoritative record of NPR’s programming is the audio record.