Undersea Explorers Reach Deepest Shipwreck Ever Found The U.S. Navy ship USS Johnston sunk off the Philippines in World War II. It went down in 21,000 feet of water, which is about 4 miles. A submersible vehicle with a crew went down to capture images.

Undersea Explorers Reach Deepest Shipwreck Ever Found Asia Undersea Explorers Reach Deepest Shipwreck Ever Found Undersea Explorers Reach Deepest Shipwreck Ever Found Audio will be available later today. The U.S. Navy ship USS Johnston sunk off the Philippines in World War II. It went down in 21,000 feet of water, which is about 4 miles. A submersible vehicle with a crew went down to capture images. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor