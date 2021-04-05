Accessibility links
How The American Jobs Plan Could Fight Climate Change : Consider This from NPR The details in President Biden's proposed $2 trillion infrastructure plan have a lot to do with protecting the environment. There's a new clean electricity standard and a focus on low-income communities hit hardest by climate change. But will it be enough?

NPR's Danielle Kurtzleben reports on how some progressives in congress wished Biden's plan was more ambitious. While many republicans, like Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, see it as an overreach and have vowed to fight it.

Dr. Leah Stokes, a professor in the department of political science at the University of California, Santa Barbara, says that she'd favor a quicker timeline but still thinks Biden's plan will go a long way for curbing the effects of climate change.

In participating regions, you'll also hear from local journalists about what's happening in your community.

Email us at considerthis@npr.org.
Within Biden's Infrastructure Plan Lies An Agenda To Address Climate Change

Listen · 12:38
Consider This from NPR

Then President-elect Biden speaks during an event to introduce key cabinet nominees and members of his climate team in December. The details in Biden's proposed $2 trillion infrastructure plan have a lot to do with protecting the environment. Alex Edelman/AFP via Getty Images hide caption

Alex Edelman/AFP via Getty Images

Then President-elect Biden speaks during an event to introduce key cabinet nominees and members of his climate team in December. The details in Biden's proposed $2 trillion infrastructure plan have a lot to do with protecting the environment.

Alex Edelman/AFP via Getty Images

This episode was produced by Brent Baughman, Brianna Scott and Lee Hale. It was edited by Sami Yenigun with help from Wynne Davis and Arnie Seipel. Our executive producer is Cara Tallo.