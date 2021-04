Court Backlogs During The Pandemic Meant Kids Stayed Longer in Foster Care NPR's Ailsa Chang speaks with Julia Lurie, senior reporter at Mother Jones, about how the pandemic has impacted the foster care system and kept children separated from their parents for longer.

