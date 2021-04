Arkansas Governor Vetoes Bill To Prevent Treatments For Transgender Youths Republican Governor Asa Hutchinson vetoed a bill today that would have stopped doctors in Arkansas from treating transgender youth with hormones, puberty blockers or surgery.

Arkansas Governor Vetoes Bill To Prevent Treatments For Transgender Youths Law Arkansas Governor Vetoes Bill To Prevent Treatments For Transgender Youths Arkansas Governor Vetoes Bill To Prevent Treatments For Transgender Youths Audio will be available later today. Republican Governor Asa Hutchinson vetoed a bill today that would have stopped doctors in Arkansas from treating transgender youth with hormones, puberty blockers or surgery. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor