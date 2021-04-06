People Who Love To Hate QB Tom Brady Will Cringe At This One

A card from Tom Brady's rookie season sold for more than $2 million. The sale by an online sports auction house is the highest price ever — shattering the record that was held by Tom Brady.

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep. People who love to hate Tom Brady will cringe at this one. The Tampa Bay quarterback is represented on football cards, the sort that I collected as a kid, although not at this price. A Tom Brady card from his rookie season sold for more than $2 million. The sale by an online sports auction house is the highest price ever. The record for Tom Brady shatters the record of $1.3 million, which is also held by Tom Brady. It's MORNING EDITION.

Copyright © 2021 NPR. All rights reserved. Visit our website terms of use and permissions pages at www.npr.org for further information.

NPR transcripts are created on a rush deadline by Verb8tm, Inc., an NPR contractor, and produced using a proprietary transcription process developed with NPR. This text may not be in its final form and may be updated or revised in the future. Accuracy and availability may vary. The authoritative record of NPR’s programming is the audio record.