Yellow Lab Named Lily Wins Florida Dog Surfing Contest

NOEL KING, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Noel King. Are you tired of playing fetch with your dog? Here's a new pandemic project. Teach them to surf instead. Last weekend marked the 8th Annual East Coast Dog Surfing Championships in Cocoa Beach, Florida. Man's best friend put their best sandy paw forward, all in the name of supporting the local Humane Society. The surf was a little rough, but Lily, a yellow lab, took home the coveted championship title. It's MORNING EDITION.

