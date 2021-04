The Ethics Of 'Vaccine Passports' NPR's Ailsa Chang speaks with University of Pennsylvania's Dr. Zeke Emanuel, a former member of President Biden's Transition COVID-19 Advisory Board, about the ethics of digital "vaccine passports."

