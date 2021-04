Charleston Soul Food Icon Martha Lou Gadsden Dies at Age 91 Charleston restaurateur Martha Lou Gadsden passed away on April 1. She was renowned for her brand of Southern soul food, served out of a renovated gas station with every meal made to order.

Charleston Soul Food Icon Martha Lou Gadsden Dies at Age 91 Obituaries Charleston Soul Food Icon Martha Lou Gadsden Dies at Age 91 Charleston Soul Food Icon Martha Lou Gadsden Dies at Age 91 Audio will be available later today. Charleston restaurateur Martha Lou Gadsden passed away on April 1. She was renowned for her brand of Southern soul food, served out of a renovated gas station with every meal made to order. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor