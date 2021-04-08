Accessibility links
The Thistle & Shamrock: New Spring Sounds This week's episode features Kris Drever, the Kate McNally Trio and Antoni O'Breskey.
The Thistle & Shamrock: New Spring Sounds

While creative industries, like everything else, are stilled by a global pandemic, it's reassuring to know that the stream of tradition and creativity is ever flowing and therefore always being replenished. We take a listen to what musicians have been up to in the way of new music to brighten our days. This week's episode features Kris Drever, the Kate McNally Trio and Antoni O'Breskey.

