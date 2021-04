Biden Wants To Increase Rural Access To High-Speed Internet The federal government is pumping billions into boosting broadband access. Because official maps of who has high-speed Internet are inaccurate, rural counties are taking matters into their own hands.

The federal government is pumping billions into boosting broadband access. Because official maps of who has high-speed Internet are inaccurate, rural counties are taking matters into their own hands.