What's The Strategy? Corporate Activism And Anti-Trans Bills

Corporations have spoken out against the new restrictive voting law in Georgia, but to what end? Sam talks to Dahlia Lithwick, who writes about the courts and the law for Slate and hosts the legal podcast Amicus, and whose recent article "The Problem with Boycotting Georgia" gives a bigger picture view of corporate activism. They discuss whether that tactic actually effects change—and whether it's just a performance.



Also, Sam talks to author and historian Jules Gill-Peterson about the historic flood of anti-trans bills in state legislatures and how these bills echo anti-gay rhetoric of the past.

Then, friends of the show Saeed Jones and Zach Stafford join Sam to play Who Said That.

