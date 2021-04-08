Accessibility links
The Writers' Room: Millennial Fiction : 1A Millennials include anyone born between 1981 and 1996, making them between the ages of 25 and 40. While the generation isn't monolithic, there are certain cultural touchstones that have come to shape the millennial experience and they're showing up in literature.

We discuss those experiences and themes with authors Kiley Reid, Danielle Evans and Lauren Oyler.

The Writers' Room: Millennial Fiction

1A

Is millennial fiction even really a thing? MANAN VATSYAYANA/AFP via Getty Images hide caption

Is millennial fiction even really a thing?

How many times have you checked your phone today?

While millennials — like all groups — are not monolithic, there are certain cultural touchstones that have come to shape the millennial experience. And they're showing up in literature produced by writers in this age group (anyone born between 1981 and 1996, according to The Pew Research Center).

Characters scroll through social media, banter over a meal and make wry observations about the world around them. But what it means to be a "millennial writer" is still hard to define, and altogether remains a contentious idea.

Does millennial fiction even really exist? And what makes it distinct? As a part of our series The Writers' Room, we talked with authors Lauren Oyler, Kiley Reid and Danielle Evans about those questions and more.

