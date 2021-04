Some Americans Want To Choose Which Vaccine They Get Get the first vaccine you're offered: that's the public health message. Each COVID-19 vaccine is highly effective at preventing severe disease, but some Americans want to choose the vaccine they get.

Some Americans Want To Choose Which Vaccine They Get Health Some Americans Want To Choose Which Vaccine They Get Some Americans Want To Choose Which Vaccine They Get Audio will be available later today. Get the first vaccine you're offered: that's the public health message. Each COVID-19 vaccine is highly effective at preventing severe disease, but some Americans want to choose the vaccine they get. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor