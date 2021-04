Asian Americans Most Likely To Be Learning Remotely Federal data suggests Asian Americans as the most likely to be learning remotely this year. Experts and community members say the reasons range from differing views of the pandemic to racist bullying.

Asian Americans Most Likely To Be Learning Remotely Education Asian Americans Most Likely To Be Learning Remotely Asian Americans Most Likely To Be Learning Remotely Audio will be available later today. Federal data suggests Asian Americans as the most likely to be learning remotely this year. Experts and community members say the reasons range from differing views of the pandemic to racist bullying. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor