Kremlin Critic Alexei Navalny's Health Worsens As Hunger Strike Continues Supporters of the imprisoned Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny say his medical condition has worsened, as Navalny stages a hunger strike to demand access to his own doctors.

Kremlin Critic Alexei Navalny's Health Worsens As Hunger Strike Continues World Kremlin Critic Alexei Navalny's Health Worsens As Hunger Strike Continues Kremlin Critic Alexei Navalny's Health Worsens As Hunger Strike Continues Audio will be available later today. Supporters of the imprisoned Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny say his medical condition has worsened, as Navalny stages a hunger strike to demand access to his own doctors. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor