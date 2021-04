Hunger Remains Issue For Many Texans, 1 Year After Pandemic Began Friday marks 1 year since an iconic photograph was captured: 10,000 cars waiting hours to receive food boxes in Texas. The state still distributes twice as much food as before the pandemic.

