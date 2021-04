Saturday Night Live's Nasim Pedrad, Sasheer Zamata & Late Late Show Reggie Watts : Ask Me Another Reggie Watts (The Late Late Show) and Kate Berlant (POOG podcast) determine whether wellness products are real or fake. From ABC's Home Economics, Sasheer Zamata and Caitlin McGee learn what "holding the candle" means. Plus, Saturday Night Live alum Nasim Pedrad talks about her new TBS sitcom Chad and tries to guess the endings of classic I Love Lucy episodes.