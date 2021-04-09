Accessibility links
The News Roundup For April 9, 2021 : 1A The United States is averaging 3 million COVID-19 vaccinations a day across many age and employment categories. COVID-related deaths are at their lowest point since last March, but the gross number of cases in the U.S. is increasing.

Leaders begin to discuss vaccine passports and President Joe Biden unveils the plan to help pay for the infrastructure bill.

Meanwhile, arrests were made in Jordan after an alleged attempted coup. And the European Union's drug regulator released a review of the AstraZeneca vaccine following questions about the severity of certain side effects.

We discuss all these headlines and more.

Women walk past a poster of King Abdullah II on a street in Amman, Jordan after a security crackdown revealed tensions in the monarchy. KHALIL MAZRAAWI/AFP via Getty Images hide caption

KHALIL MAZRAAWI/AFP via Getty Images

Women walk past a poster of King Abdullah II on a street in Amman, Jordan after a security crackdown revealed tensions in the monarchy.

KHALIL MAZRAAWI/AFP via Getty Images

The United States is averaging 3 million COVID-19 vaccinations a day across many age and employment categories. COVID-related deaths are at their lowest point since last March, but the gross number of cases in the U.S. is increasing. The Centers for Disease Control say the variant of the virus first identified in Britain is now the dominant strain in America.

The debate over "vaccine passports," or documents that will prove if one has been vaccinated against COVID-19, has become the latest front in the so-called COVID culture war, with critics saying such documents restrict freedom.

President Joe Biden unveiled a plan to raise the corporate income tax rate to help pay for a $2.5 trillion infrastructure bill. However, his proposal was met with criticism from both Republicans and Democrats.

Meanwhile, nearly 20 people were arrested in Jordan after an alleged attempted coup by King Abdullah's half-brother Prince Hamzah. The king has taken steps to limit his brother's ability to communicate with outside entities and his staff and associates remain in jail as an investigation into their communications and activities gets underway.

The European Union's drug regulator, the European Medicines Agency, released a review of the AstraZeneca vaccine after questions were raised about the severity of certain side effects. Its report states that the vaccine's protective benefits outweigh the risks, but that blood clots are a "rare, possible" side effect.

Caroline Chen, Naftali Bendavid and Anita Kumar join our discussion of the biggest national headlines this week.

Emily Tamkin, Robert Moore and Jennifer Williams join us for our discussion of global headlines.