Songs Of Remembrance: 'Happy Together' Obituaries Songs Of Remembrance: 'Happy Together' Audio will be available later today. More than a half million Americans have died from COVID-19 since the pandemic hit last year. Stephanie Veto remembers her father Tom Makosky and his love for his granddaughter.