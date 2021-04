Auto Industry Continues To Struggle With Supply Chain Issues The auto industry continues to grapple with ongoing supply chain issues, most notably a shortage of semiconductors. The Biden administration is taking a look at the problem, which is costing billions.

Auto Industry Continues To Struggle With Supply Chain Issues Business Auto Industry Continues To Struggle With Supply Chain Issues Auto Industry Continues To Struggle With Supply Chain Issues Audio will be available later today. The auto industry continues to grapple with ongoing supply chain issues, most notably a shortage of semiconductors. The Biden administration is taking a look at the problem, which is costing billions. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor